Disney+ subscribers to get discount at Disney World resorts

An original Disney World experience is permanently going away. Disney has confirmed that the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, a long-running dinner experience at the Polynesian Village Resort, will not be returning. The luau-style dinner show was an opening day attraction at Walt Disney World and featured traditional Polynesian entertainment along with an all-you-care-to-eat dinner selection. The Spirit of Aloha originally shut down in March 2020 along with most other live entertainment at the park due to COVID-19 restrictions. But while other live shows have made their way back to the park, the Spirit of Aloha remained shut down.

TRAVEL ・ 22 DAYS AGO