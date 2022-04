TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas educator out of 109 nominees will walk away with Kansas Teacher of the Year in September. The Kansas State Department of Education says in 2023 the Kansas Teacher of the Year program will recognize 109 nominated educators from throughout the state who lead in the improvement of their schools, student performance and the teaching profession. The nominees will vie for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year title.

