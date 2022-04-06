Teen idol, ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star Bobby Rydell dead at 79
wxhc.com
1 day ago
Bobby Rydell, the teen idol who scored a series of hits during the late 1950 and early '60s, died Tuesday, April 5, at age 79. The singer and actor, who was born Robert Ridarelli, passed away at a Philadelphia area hospital from complications of non-COVID-19-related pneumonia, according to a press...
Bobby Rydell, who became a teen idol in the 1960s and starred in the film ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ sadly died of pneumonia at the age of 79. Here are five things about him. Bobby Rydell, who became a pop idol in the 1960s, died at the age of 79 on Apr. 5. The singer’s death was caused by pneumonia, according to Variety, and he was just days away from his 80th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by Bobby’s longtime friend and radio legend, Jerry Blavat, Variety further reported.
(Reuters) - Rock n' Roll singer and actor Bobby Rydell, a teen idol in the 1950s and 60s who starred in the hit movie musical "Bye Bye Birdie" and recorded dozens of hits, has died in Pennsylvania, his website said. He was 79. Rydell died on Tuesday of non-Covid-19 related...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Bobby Rydell, a teen heartthrob of the early rock era, died on April 5, his friend announced. He was 79 and had battled non-COVID pneumonia. Bob Kelly at FOX29 reported the passing, noting Rydell was just shy of his 80th birthday. Rydell had survived a dual-organ (liver and kidney) transplant...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Aline, where French actress Valérie Lemercier plays a thinly veiled version of Celine Dion named Aline Dieu from the age of 5 to 50. That may sound like a batshit-crazy idea for a movie, but Lemercier (who also directs) is a true talent and the trailer has us captivated.
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
Cue the voodoo dolls and the spells. On Tuesday, Rolling Stone premiered the music video for Kelsy Karter‘s single “Rest in Pieces” featuring Goody Grace, the singer’s last pop-punk song before reinvention with her upcoming sophomore album. “‘Rest in Pieces’ is a song about loving something...
Hitmaker David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are taking their popular pandemic Instagram show live at the upscale Café Carlyle, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
The couple, who married in 2019, will perform hits from Foster’s days in the rock band Chicago. They’ll also be digging into his catalogue of working with musicians such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.
The duo will also perform McPhee’s biggest songs from her career appearing on “American Idol,” in the TV show “Smash,” and in the Broadway show “Waitress.”
The show — which they began performing online...
Looking for a fill of Frank Sinatra’s onscreen roles? Movies! has you covered with a selection of titles featuring the beloved crooner in the network’s latest Icon-a-Thon marathon. The five films airing on April 5 showcase the consummate crooner’s incredible range in Hollywood, beginning with 1961’s The Devil...
The Doobie Brothers are heading to Las Vegas and one lucky UCR reader will win tickets to see them, along with airfare and accommodation. Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Doobie Brothers will headline an eight-show exclusive Las Vegas limited engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, will perform iconic hits starting Friday, May 13, 2022, and will close out the run on May 28, 2022.
The Southern Lehigh High School theater held its final dress rehearsal Tuesday for their spring musical, “Bye, Bye, Birdie,” one day before opening night. Tuesday’s dress rehearsal was for senior citizens only. Five performances of the spring musical are scheduled for the general public.
After playing a commanding Ortlieb’s set last weekend, Philly-via-Austin post-punk six-piece Blood are back with news of their latest project. The three-song Bye Bye will release on June 3rd via UK label Permanent Creeps Records; it was recorded at their Philly home base during lockdown, and mixed by Nancy Conforti. Creatively, as Blood shares on their Bandcamp page, it freed them from the constraints of limited studio time for artists on a budget, but stylistically they didn’t radically reinvent the wheel — this is the same Blood we heard on their debut EP Why Wait Till 55, We Might Not Even Be Alive, just a bit more in their element.
Up until last night, most of Olivia Rodrigo’s live sets had been awards-show performances or short little one-off gigs. After all, Rodrigo only has one album, and that album is only like half an hour long. But Rodrigo is also a sensation, and now she’s finally become a touring act. Last night, just after winning Best New Artist at the Grammys, Rodrigo kicked off her Sour tour at Portland’s Theater Of The Clouds, and she filled out her setlist by honoring a couple of her alterna-pop predecessors.
Comments / 0