‘Girls5eva’ Adds Chad Coleman, Property Brothers & More Guest Stars for Season 2

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

The guest cast for Girls5eva Season 2 just keeps getting better and better. Peacock has announced that Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead), Drew and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers), Grey Henson (Mean Girls the Musical), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Hoda Kotb (TODAY), James Monroe...

