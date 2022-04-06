ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokes inch closer to full-contact practices

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 2 days ago
University of Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl talks with an official during the Idaho Potato Bowl against Kent State on Dec. 21, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Wyoming won 52-38. Associated Press Steve Conner

LARAMIE – After starting out in half-shells early last week, the University of Wyoming held its first full-pads practices of the spring on Saturday and Tuesday.

The Cowboys can already see some progress. Now, the next step is to begin full-contact work, something that is set to begin Thursday.

“I think it’s going to be important to find out what guys can really tackle, and as a runner, who can make somebody miss,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We’ll (do) some things on Thursday to get some hard work done there.”

While defense, offensive line and running back are typically thought of as the areas impacted most by the transition from half-shells to full-pads, sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs has also noticed a different level of excitement from his position group, as well as the defensive backs, over the past two practices.

Cobbs, who is a likely candidate to step into the No. 1 receiver role, has placed an emphasis on improving his ability to make contested catches this spring. More contact will lead to more opportunities to hone these skills, he says.

“There’s obviously going to be a big difference between pads and shell or whatever you call it,” Cobbs said. “Being able to get the opportunity to put those pads on and get some actual contact is always exciting. I like to have DBs actually be able to break balls up, and us actually have to make those plays. It’s definitely been a different level of excitement.”

While the Pokes haven’t ramped up to full-contact yet, players and coaches continued to be impressed with the development of starting running back Titus Swen following Tuesday’s practice.

“Titus Swen is really improving his game as a running back,” Bohl said. “Last year, his yards per carry was exceptional – particularly yards after contact – but he’s becoming more of a complete back. Some of the things we’re asking him to do, whether it’s pass protection or things in route running, he’s really taking ownership of that.”

Added quarterback Andrew Peasley: “He is a baller. I definitely already trust him, and some of the other running backs, too. Just give the ball to them, make the right call and we’re going to get positive yards.”

Despite an increased level of contact over the past two practices, things have stayed relatively quiet on the injury front for the Cowboys. Redshirt freshman defensive tackle JJ Uphold has been dealing with a lingering shoulder issue from a car accident. Aside from that, no injuries were reported.

When asked about the status of veteran defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, Bohl was hesitant to indicate what impact he could make next season. Holt – who has suffered three anterior cruciate ligament tears since joining the Cowboys in 2017 – only appeared in the first five games last year, totaling 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

“Ravontae and I are going to need to have a pretty good conversation, as far as what his long-term plan is,” Bohl said. “He’s had three ACL tears, and (we’re waiting) to see how his rehab comes along with that. I know he wants to play again.

“It will be interesting because his clock will be running out, (so we need to see) where the rehab cycle goes on that. We have to have a pretty pragmatic conversation about what his outlook is.”

Wyoming QBs welcome competition

LARAMIE – While an abundance of starting spots are up for grabs as the University of Wyoming gears up for its fifth practice of the spring, no position battle has a spotlight on it as bright as the one at quarterback. When 2021 starters Sean Chambers and Levi Williams...
LARAMIE, WY
