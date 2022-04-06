ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hershey unveils limited-edition Kit Kat flavor

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) – Kit Kat fans are getting a new limited-edition flavor inspired by a classic baked good. The Hershey Company unveiled the Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, featuring a blueberry muffin-flavored creme “with notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded into the bar.”

RECALL: Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit

The flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in April in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, a 3-ounce king bar, and 0.49-ounce snack size.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites; it has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required!”

More information about Blueberry Muffin Kit Kats is available on brand’s official website .

