Jordan Beck by the numbers ahead of Missouri series

No. 1 Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) defeated Lipscomb, 5-1, Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols have won 20 consecutive games and have not trailed in a contest since March 13. Tennessee trailed 1-0 in the top of first inning against Rhode Island before scoring four times in the bottom of the frame.

Tennessee has opened Southeastern Conference play with series sweeps against South Carolina, at Ole Miss and at Vanderbilt.

The Vols will host Missouri April 8-10 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Missouri weekend series, Vols Wire looks at junior right fielder Jordan Beck’s statistics through 29 games.

Below are statistics for the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Beck.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire