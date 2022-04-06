IDPH Encourages Hand Hygiene And Safe Food Prep After Several Norovirus Outbreaks

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...

