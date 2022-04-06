‘I wouldn’t be alive’: Skid Row gets mental health services in Spanish
By Catalina Villegas
spectrumnews1.com
23 hours ago
LOS ANGELES — If you had driven through Skid Row until about a year ago, Salvadorian immigrant Julio César Rivera would have been one of the thousands of people you would have seen sleeping on the streets. “If you are lucky you find a blanket, and then...
Two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on some New Yorkers’ mental health and overall well-being. It has prompted a Bronx nonprofit to expand its services. Fountain House Bronx, on Walton Avenue in Concourse Village, serves about 200 people a year who have severe...
The percentage of children who saw a mental health specialist within the Scottish government's target waiting time is at its lowest in over a year. About 70% of young people were seen by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) within 18 weeks by the end of December 2021. The...
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is ushering in a new medical and mental health services for their students called TimelyCare. The College's Dean of Student Life, Wendy Kane said this program is something they've wanted students to have access to for years now, "targeting mental health for our students has been on our radar for quite some time."
Black Americans are about 50 percent less likely to receive lung cancer screenings than white Americans, United Press International reports, citing a JAMA Network Open study released Thursday (March 31). "The racial and ethnic disparities we observed are troubling, and the reasons for these disparities need to be identified so...
In her teens, Tiffany Robertson dreamed her soulful singing voice would carry her to stardom — she won dozens of talent competitions and twice made it to the semi-final auditions of American Idol, says her mother, Virginia Krieger. But Robertson's life was cut short when the talented vocalist from...
On March 9, Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner presented a possible change to four-day school weeks — this is a necessary change to improve students’ school-home life. While Iowa City schools Superintendent Degner stressed it was only a discussion to gather feedback, he presented two...
It's no surprise that here on the SouthCoast and across the globe, we are seeing a spike in mental health concerns as we begin to finally climb out from under the Covid-19 pandemic and back into socializing. Over the last week or two, it may have felt like we were...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A mental health care provider based in Cedar Rapids is expanding its services to northeast Iowa. Covenant Family Solutions opened its new mental health clinic in Dubuque on Thursday. Staff say the goal is to meet an increasing need for those services. Staff at Covenant Family...
Dawn Myers, founder and CEO of THE MOST, a beauty-tech company that markets a patented detangling tool for women with curly hair, has recently taken to Instagram to share her diagnosis and journey battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer. While the cancer diagnosis initially sent the 36-year-old spiraling into a place...
The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
Mental health disorders including depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia show links to biological markers detected in routine blood tests, according to our new study of genetic, biochemical and psychiatric data from almost a million people.
The research will increase our understanding of what causes mental illness and may help to identify new treatments.
Healthy body, healthy mind
People often consider mental health as separate from the health of the rest of the body. This is far from true: there is clear evidence many biochemical substances involved in diseases such as diabetes and autoimmune conditions directly impact the function of our brain.
Many studies have...
