Glendale, AZ

Cardinals have visit scheduled with TE prospect Isaiah Likely

By Jess Root
 23 hours ago
The Arizona Cardinals entered the offseason basically needing all the tight ends — a starting tight end, a receiving tight end, a blocking tight end and more. They re-signed both Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams and also added Stephen Anderson recently.

That doesn’t mean, though, that they won’t use one of their eight draft picks to select a tight end in the draft.

They are doing their homework on the tight ends in this class and one is scheduled for a visit here in Arizona, presumably for one of the team’s top-30 visits.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals will bring in Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely. He is scheduled to visit with the Bills and the Jets as well.

Likely is 6-4 and 245 lbs. He can make plays in the passing game. He had 59 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. His 12 touchdowns were the most by an FBS tight end.

He had five career touchdown receptions of at least 50 yards in his team. He also showed toughness, playing through a lower-body injury in 2020 when his team was playing very well.

Likely is likely a player to watch on Day 3 of the draft.

