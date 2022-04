A former Okatie resident who jumped into a lagoon and saved his 73-year-old neighbor from a 10-foot alligator in July 2020 was recently awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal. Kenneth Brian McCarter was one of only 17 Americans who received the honor in 2021. The medal is given throughout the United States and Canada to “those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”

