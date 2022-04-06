ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ian Eagle on NBA Announcing, Being a Comedian’s Son, First-Game Flop Sweat, and Going 10 Years Without a Mistake

By Bryan Curtis
The Ringer
 23 hours ago

Bryan is joined by CBS's Ian Eagle to discuss his career as a...

www.theringer.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
Ian Eagle
Marv Albert
The Ringer

It’s OK to Love College Basketball and the NBA, Wilt vs. Russell Stories, and What’s Next for LeBron With Jackie MacMullan. Plus, Author Michael Lewis.

Russillo shares his thoughts on the beauty of the NCAA tournament and the national champion Kansas Jayhawks (0:29) before talking with Jackie MacMullan about her new narrative podcast, Icons Club, the friendship and rivalry between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, the 2022 Celtics’ turnaround, LeBron James’s future after a crushing Lakers season, and more (12:13). Then Ryen talks with author and journalist Michael Lewis about some of his books, including The Premonition, The Fifth Risk, Losers: The Road to Everyplace but the White House, Moneyball: The Art of Winning, and more (43:34). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:17:12).
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
The Ringer

A Lakers Viking Funeral, Plus All-NBA Picks

Justin, Rob, and Wos start by burying the Lakers and recapping their favorite moments from Los Angeles’s disappointing season now that they were officially eliminated from playoff contention (1:42). Then they argue and discuss their All-NBA selections (12:50). Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Associate Producer: Isaiah...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Covering ‘WrestleMania,’ ESPN Re-Signs the Insiders, and Tiger at the Masters

Bryan and David are in Fort Worth, Texas, to break down WrestleMania 38. They talk about covering the event, the impact the sport has had on other forms of media, and discuss the art of wrestling (4:29). Later, they discuss the news that ESPN re-signed Adam Schefter and Woj, weigh in on the Tiger Woods tease ahead of the Masters, and touch on more sports reporting (33:05). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
WWE
The Ringer

Picking Every Individual Award on the NBA’s 2021-22 Ballot

I’d like to thank our old pal JJ Redick for beautifully summing up the challenge of award season:. During a chat with Joel Embiid on his The Old Man and the Three podcast, Redick compliments his former 76ers teammate by naming him one of the three best basketball players in the world. JJ then taps Kevin Durant, long since stamped as a scoring god among mortals, for one of the other two spots.
NBA
The Ringer

‘WrestleMania’ Recap: Cody’s Return, McAfee and Logan Paul Deliver, and Gable Steveson’s Road Map

Back from the most stupendous WrestleMania weekend of all time, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip look back on the incredible weekend that was in professional wrestling. But before they do that, the guys welcome artist Sarath Ton, the self-made man behind the ‘WrestleMania’ outfits of Sasha Banks and Logan Paul. Then, the guys get into their ‘WrestleMania’ reaction (21:13), discussing everything from Cody Rhodes’s highly anticipated return, great celebrity appearances from Pat McAfee and Logan Paul, if Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns lived up to the hype, WWE’s plans for college wrestling phenom Gable Steveson, and more. Plus, the guys laugh over some memories from the weekend spent in Dallas.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Monday Night Raw Next Week

Welcome back? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are among the biggest names in wrestling history. If you have been watching WWE for any length of time, you know that there are some names which have made a lot of history in the company. Some of them have even made an impact even outside of WWE and another one of those names will be back soon.
WWE

