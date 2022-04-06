Ian Eagle on NBA Announcing, Being a Comedian’s Son, First-Game Flop Sweat, and Going 10 Years Without a Mistake

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO