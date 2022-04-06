ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona weighs desalination to avoid future dry spell

kclu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Arizona’s water supplies dip to critical lows, the state’s governor has got a plan — and it’s an expensive one. In...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 7

Related
AZFamily

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new omicron variant is being closely watched here and abroad after seemingly causing a spike in cases in several European countries including Germany, Switzerland and the UK. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s also responsible for 25% of the new cases...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Water crisis at Arizona's Lake Powell

Since the turn of the 21st century, the drought across the western United States has eaten up the snowpack and water supply. Levels at Lake Powell in northern Arizona dipped to an historic low that water managers have been afraid of. The Colorado River, which Lake Powell flows through, was...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
KGUN 9

Biden to end Title 42, Arizona bracing for the fallout

PHOENIX — The CDC is ending the pandemic border rule known as Title 42. It kept asylum seekers in Mexico for fear they would bring COVID with them if they were allowed to enter the U.S. Since December, border officials in Yuma report on average there have been 1,000...
ARIZONA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desalination#Colorado River#Water Resources Research#The University Of Arizona#Npr
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey signs 19 bills, including strong background checks for nursing care workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill today that strengthens background checks for those who want to work at Arizona nursing care facilities. He also signed 18 other bills into law. “Our nursing homes and assisted living facilities deserve accountability and leadership from their supervisors,” said Ducey. “SB 1242 accomplishes this. Our seniors – grandmothers, grandfathers, and family members – deserve nothing less to ensure their safety, happiness, and health.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy