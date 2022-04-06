Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case falls to $149 deal price

Two years ago, the iPad Air wowed us, and the 2022 model repeats the feat: it's an impressively versatile and capable tablet. The powerful new M1 chip is welcome, and the extra punch will be appreciated by digital artists and gamers especially, even if it doesn't offer a clear everyday benefit in the way improved battery life would. The iPad Air 2022 is also now dangerously close in price to the iPad Pro, which has seen discounts since its launch last year, and it’s harder to pin down the Air’s place in the iPad lineup as a result. But this is a great tablet for a spot of word processing, digital sketching, gaming, messaging and more. It’s all the things that make Apple’s iPad great, in a stylish design with some attractive color options.

