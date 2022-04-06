ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case falls to $149 deal price

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLogitech's Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case is a cheaper Apple Magic Keyboard alternative. It converts your iPad Air 5 or iPad Air 4 into a mini laptop and protects it from everyday wear and tear. Currently, Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case for $149...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 16 Thursday Amazon Deals: $27 Stylus for iPad, $100 Queen Air Mattress, 60% Off Watches

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the work-week tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? You can still get a whopping 60% off a set of two red wine glasses, and...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple Sale: Save Hundreds on Refurb iPhones and Apple Watches Today Only

From phones to headphones to laptops, Apple's products are some of the best and most popular on the market. They come with a hefty price tag to match, however, and Apple almost never offers discounts on its own products directly. And while deals do flare up occasionally at retailers, your best bet to find Apple devices at a bargain is to shop refurbished. Today only, through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), Woot is having a massive sale on a huge selection of refurbished iPhones and Apple Watches, where you can save hundreds compared to buying new. You can see the whole sale selection here:
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save $30 on Apple's Newest M1 iPad Air

Deals on Apple products are rare enough, so it’s all the more surprising to see them on Cupertino's newest devices, like this deal on the company's newest iPad Air. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the 64GB and 256GB models of the iPad Air, both of which only hit store shelves on March 18. The 64GB model can be had for $569.99, while the 256GB model has been discounted to $719.99.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Tech#Logitech Combo Touch#Apple#The Ipad Air 5#Combo Touch
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15.4: Your iPhone Just Got Some Handy New Features

Apple's iOS 15.4 is here, bringing with it a slew of useful features -- from bolstered privacy measures to the long-awaited Universal Control to Face ID that works even while you're wearing a mask (not to mention 37 new emoji, including a flirty lip bite, a coral reef and a troll).
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
SPY

The 10 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

iPad Air gets a $100 price cut — down to lowest-ever price

While the fourth-generation Apple iPad Air may have been discontinued to make way for the M1 model coming soon, it’s still a beautiful device with powerful internals. In fact, we think this is the perfect time to get some incredible iPad deals since the new releases will come with plenty of Apple deals from retailers. That’s why we wanted to share one of our favorite tablet deals at Amazon today. Right now, you can get the Apple iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip for just $500, which is a $100 discount on the standard price tag of $600. That’s an offer you won’t want to miss.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

iPad Air 2022 vs. iPad Pro 2021: Which M1 Tablet Is Best?

Apple iPad Air (2022) iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) For the first time since 2020, Apple unveiled an updated iPad Air. (Read our full review of the 2022 iPad Air here.) Introduced at the company's "Peek Performance" event last week, the new, nearly 11-inch tablet is outfitted with 5G support, an M1 processor and a Center Stage front-facing camera. For now, the iPad Pro 2021 is the 2022 Air's closest rival, although we're on the lookout for a new iPad Pro possibly coming this year.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

iPad Air 4th generation tablet falls to $499 ahead of iPad Air 5 release

Apple's 4th generation iPad Air 4th is still one of the best tablets to buy. Just days before the iPad Air 5's release date, the previous-gen model gets a sweet discount. Best Buy currently offers the iPad Air for $499 . That's $100 off its regular retail price and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Apple tablet. In fact, this is the best iPad deal we've seen outside of the holidays.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Samsung’s art-inspired Frame TV is on sale today for its best price ever

Now that Samsung’s new Frame TVs are available for preorder, the 2021 model is selling at a new all-time low in multiple configurations until April 5th (or while supplies last). Typically $1,499.99, Woot is selling the HDR-compatible, 55-inch QLED TV for $899.99, which is $100 cheaper than the previous low we saw during Black Friday and in the run-up to the Super Bowl. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,399.99 instead of $1,999, and both TVs come with a one-year warranty from Samsung.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple iPad Air - 2022

Two years ago, the iPad Air wowed us, and the 2022 model repeats the feat: it's an impressively versatile and capable tablet. The powerful new M1 chip is welcome, and the extra punch will be appreciated by digital artists and gamers especially, even if it doesn't offer a clear everyday benefit in the way improved battery life would. The iPad Air 2022 is also now dangerously close in price to the iPad Pro, which has seen discounts since its launch last year, and it’s harder to pin down the Air’s place in the iPad lineup as a result. But this is a great tablet for a spot of word processing, digital sketching, gaming, messaging and more. It’s all the things that make Apple’s iPad great, in a stylish design with some attractive color options.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Cheap laptop deal: Samsung Galaxy Book Go for just $299

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows 11 laptop is shockproof, durable and travel-friendly. If you're looking for a budget laptop for basic use, you might find interest in this deal. Currently, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Book Go for $299 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $349, so...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals March 27: $649 2020 iPad Air, $780 DJI Mavic Air 2 Combo, $75 Corsair Gaming Bundle, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Alongside $100 off a 2020 iPad Air, Sunday's topdeals include a HP Omen Wireless gaming headset for $53,a Wynd Plus Smart Air Purifier for $101, and more!
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Apple iPad Air 5th Gen Cases

The best Apple iPad Air 5 cases protect your device from scratches, knocks, and bumps. They mostly come in three styles, including folio, snap-on, and rugged to offer your iPad dependable protection. When shopping for an iPad case, consider the build quality, weight, cutouts, and available color options. The other...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy