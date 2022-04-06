ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hey Hassan Reads Channing Crowder For Calling Russell Wilson Square!

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0f1GsUvc00

In case you missed it former NFL player Channing Crowder has been under criticism recently for his comments made on the podcast, “The Pivot” regarding the relationship between Ciara and Russell Wilson. “If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him.” He went on to proclaim, ” You don’t leave a Future for a Russell Wilson…he is a square!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Chile you know these comments had Twitter in an uproar and t he internet ripped Channing Crowder for questioning why Ciara would ‘leave Future’ for ‘square’ Russell Wilson.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Of course we had to get word from our resident commentator Hassan Sayyed aka @Hey_Hassan who gave Channing and the men who think just like him a well deserved READ. Watch his full commentary below and let us know your thoughts.  Catch Hassan every Wednesday on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l. Follow him here !

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Crowder
Person
Ciara
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Camden Lex24#Hey Hassan
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message After Lakers Announce He'll Miss The Rest Of The Season: "Wish It Was Done In Winning Fashion Though! Gave Everything I Had To This Season When I Was On The Floor! See Y’all Again In The Fall."

The 2021/22 NBA season is officially done for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn't win another championship in L.A. despite creating a terrific team before the start of the season. They couldn't meet the expectations and became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. With only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
736
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy