The ASUC Senate discussed information security and privacy on campus, as well as the Student Technology Fund Referendum, in its Wednesday meeting. The Student Technology Fund, or STF, Referendum is an item of immediate consideration on the Senate’s agenda. The fund was voted into place by the ASUC in 2014, implementing a $51 per semester fee, which expired spring 2021. It funded programs including Microsoft Word, Adobe Creative Cloud and other campus services such as the Student Help Desk.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO