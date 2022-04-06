Cumberland University Recognized By Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society For Transfer-Friendly Practices and Pathway Development
The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) nationally recognized Cumberland University as one of only eight transfer-friendly institutions in Tennessee. As part of the Tennessee Transfer Pathway (TTP), Cumberland University is dedicated to creating dynamic pathways to support students transferring from community colleges by providing a seamless credit transfer process...www.cumberland.edu
Comments / 0