Lebanon, TN

Cumberland University Recognized By Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society For Transfer-Friendly Practices and Pathway Development

cumberland.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) nationally recognized Cumberland University as one of only eight transfer-friendly institutions in Tennessee. As part of the Tennessee Transfer Pathway (TTP), Cumberland University is dedicated to creating dynamic pathways to support students transferring from community colleges by providing a seamless credit transfer process...

www.cumberland.edu

