Cumberland University Recognized By Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society For Transfer-Friendly Practices and Pathway Development

I chose to run for ASI President because I want to make a difference in students’ lives by making changes at both the campus-wide and system-wide levels. This position will allow me to engage in conversations with not only students, but also staff, faculty, and others who I will work with to initiate change and better the lives of students. Next semester will be unique as we transition back to campus and will be faced with more challenges. I want to work to help ease this transition and make it as seamless as possible for students.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO