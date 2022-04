Harry Edward Greenwell targeted female night clerks at motels off Interstate 65 in Kentucky and Indiana in the 1980s and 1990s. For three decades, police in Kentucky and Indiana were stumped by a spree of murders and assaults that unfolded along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s and 1990s. Now, thanks to “investigative genealogy” police have identified Harry Edward Greenwell — who died in 2013 — as the man behind three murders and one attempted murder.

INDIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO