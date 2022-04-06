ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New space for non-profits officially opens in Albany

WNYT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - The Blake Annex held its official grand opening in...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Free education sessions for Rockford non-profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will host free education sessions for non-profits, with a particular focus on preventing community violence. There are five sessions in the coming months, focusing on all aspects of starting a non-profit. “Get Connected 815” will provide free childcare for those who register in advance. While any kind […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Applications open for non-profit Legacy Grant Program

ARLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement for the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, non-profit organizations in Texas and New Mexico will have the opportunity to apply for a $100,000 grant through the foundation’s new Legacy Grant Program. According to the announcement, the Texas Rangers Foundation committed to donating $500,000 as part of the new […]
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

ScotlandShop opens 1st American store in Albany County

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From the “Land of Cakes” to the heart of the Capital Region, a retail hub for high-end Scottish goods called ScotlandShop has touched down in Albany County. Cue the bagpipes! From curtains to clothing, you can find more than 500 different types of tartan. Often mistaken for plaid, tartan is the design […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Mount Airy News

Millions for non-profits in Invest in Surry Plan

Pandemic relief has resulted in the infusion of millions of dollars to expand broadband access in rural areas across the United States, as seen here in rural Spearville, Kansas. Last mile broadband projects in Shoals, Lowgap and the State Road communities have been included in Surry County. (Photo courtesy: Kansas Reflector)
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Society
WNYT

Albany police welcome 14 new officers

ALBANY - Fourteen new Albany police officers were sworn-in Friday morning. There was a ceremony at City Hall. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins were there to welcome the newly hired officers.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Square Foot#Charity#The Blake Annex
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
KOLR10 News

Hobby Lobby officially opens in new location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hobby Lobby announced its store is now open in the old K-Mart building on Glenstone Ave. Hobby Lobby relocated to this building after operating for years at 1535 E. Battlefield Road. Gary Demster is the store manager of the new 95,000 square-foot store. “We are always striving to better serve our Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1420 WBSM

Free Tickets to Massachusetts Zoos and Museums Over Spring Break

School vacation week is coming up and Highland Street Foundation has partnered with several nonprofit organizations to provide free educational and cultural experiences for families during the break. April vacation is from Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 22. According to the release, Spring Week offers free admission to 18...
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KSN News

Wichita Public Schools partners with non-profits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of leaders from Wichita’s nonprofit and education communities announced a collaboration called the Wichita Collective Impact that will complement the great community-building work taking place around the city. The leaders met at a YMCA in Wichita on Tuesday afternoon for the announcement. Cargill Protein donated $2 million to fund […]
WICHITA, KS
KOLO TV Reno

Local non-profit leader shares resilience and recovery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the leaders at our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, Life Changes, is opening up about her struggles that turned to strength as women in our area continue to face emotional, mental and physical challenges. As fast as life is going here lately, Sandy Finelli offers...
RENO, NV
WEAU-TV 13

Non-profit that trains service dogs are looking for volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For three decades, a Midwest non-profit has worked with prisons to train service dogs. Can Do Canines, non-profit baes out of New Hope, Minnesota, partners with prisons to train service dogs. “It’s a win-win for us. It’s a win-win for the prison system. It’s a...
NEW HOPE, MN
WECT

Local non-profits receive COVID relief grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Community Foundation distributed $4.25 million to provide resources to non-profits that struggled due to the pandemic. Several of the recipients might be familiar to you: $25,000 was given to the Wilmington Children’s Museum, Inc., $55,000 to Bladen Disaster Recovery Team, $25,000 to The Child Development Center in New Hanover County, $45,000 to the Columbus County Partnership for Children, $25,000 to Disability Rights North Carolina in Bladen County, $25,000 to Oasis NC in New Hanover County, and $55,000 to Roots of Recovery in Pender County.
WILMINGTON, NC
Jersey Shore Online

Open Space Plans Mapped

JACKSON – The township has a good variety of open space land that has been purchased for preservation, conservation and recreation purposes over time, officials said. Colliers Engineering Senior Project Manager Gerald DeFelicis recently provided a review of the township’s open space properties to the governing body. A large amount of it is contiguous but there are also various independent parcels.
JACKSON, NJ
103.9 The Breeze

New Tenant Coming to ViaPort Mall in Rotterdam

Another large vacant space at ViaPort Rotterdam may soon have a new occupant in the area that used to be Kmart. A scotia based organization called The Beukendaal Temple Association plans to lease about 90,000 square feet of the former Kmart and convert it into a bingo hall. The space is being designed to hold about 200 people.
ROTTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy