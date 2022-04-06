ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
897% increased incarceration rate for Women in Wisconsin

Cover picture for the articleSince 1980, the incarceration of women in Wisconsin has increased by 897%, according to Marianne Oleson, organizer of the Fox Valley area...

WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

One of America’s Most Deadly Intersections is in Wisconsin

Just the other day while driving home I cruised through an intersection and thought, "this area could really use a stop sign." It got me thinking about that intersection and found that there has been at least one major fatality there in the last 20 years. That's based on a...
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
