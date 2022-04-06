ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cracker Jack Debuts New Cracker Jill Packaging To Support Female Athletes

By Kaitlin Gates
Cracker Jack is getting a new face for the first time in the beloved snack’s 125-year history.

Celebrating women who break down barriers in sports, Cracker Jill is the newest member of Cracker Jack’s roster. Cracker Jill is being brought to life through five different representations that tap into both the brand’s history as a snack at baseball games and the diverse athletes who’ve shattered expectations over the decades.

The special-edition bags will be available in ballparks across the country for a limited time at the start of this year’s baseball season, and through a donation of $5 or more to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation. To donate and receive a bag, just visit CrackerJill.com, while supplies last.

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a press release. “We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

When you make a donation online, the bag design you get will be picked at random. So, if you’re hoping for a certain bag, you might want to make your purchase in person.

While in-stadium sales are through third-party vendors and do not go toward the Women’s Sports Foundation, along with the donations received in exchange for a bag, the Cracker Jack brand is donating $200,000 to the foundation. The foundation conducts research and advocacy and supports community programming for girls and women.

“Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport,” Danette Leighton, WSF CEO, said. “Representation matters — it encourages and inspires the next generation. It’s wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who’ve broken barriers.”

In addition to reimagining its own packaging, Cracker Jack has reimagined the classic ballpark song, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” which features the line “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack.” Partnering with former Fifth Harmony member Normani, the brand updated the lyrics to include Cracker Jill and celebrate the tenacity and grit of women and girls in sports.

Cracker Jack’s new offering follows a handful of other brands who have recently made high-profile changes related to keeping with the times, including M&M’s, which updated its characters, and even Minnie Mouse, who traded her iconic polka dot dress for a pantsuit for a limited time earlier this year.

While the collection of Cracker Jill packaging is only out for a limited time and was created to coincide with the opening of the 2022 baseball season, the intention is for Jill to continue to join Sailor Jack as a member of the team roster. That means if you’re not able to get a bag now, you’ll hopefully keep seeing her for years to come.

