The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to Replace Kanye West as Coachella Headliners
1 day ago
The Weeknd has shared that he and Swedish House Mafia will fill Kanye West’s slot at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 17 and 24. The change comes after West decided to...
Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
Coachella announced the lineup for their 2022 festival a couple of weeks into the new year. Fans were happy to see Kanye West making a return to the stage on his own after his iconic 2011 performance. It didn’t take long for there to be some controversy surrounding the event....
It's business as usual for Kanye West -- despite dropping out of Coachella -- he's apparently still on his work grind ... stopping by a construction site in L.A. Ye was spotted in Beverly Hills Monday, just hours after we broke the story that he was no longer going to headline the music festival. For the most part, it appears Kanye's got his head buried in his phone ... perhaps reading fan reactions to his cancelation.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
Rapper Kanye West will no longer be performing at this year's Coachella Music Festival. That's according to a report by TMZ, which cited sources close to the artist, who now goes by 'Ye'. West was scheduled to headline the first weekend of the event at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio April 15-17. Travis Scott
Sharing her thoughts. Shanna Moakler reacted to the news that her ex-husband, Travis Barker, exchanged vows with Kourtney Kardashian. The Box Car Racer founder, 46, and the Kardashians star, 42, had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, hours after they attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (It is not clear whether […]
Ahead of Coachella’s highly-anticipated return – following a pandemic induced three year hiatus – we’ve backtracked through the event’s musical evolution. From its early 2000s rock years to more recent pop and rap marquee names, we’ve also included every single one of the festival’s iconic lineup posters. 1999 - Beck, Rage Against the Machine, ToolCoachella’s inception into the world of festivals perfectly aligned with the post-grunge era, hence, its inaugural headliners of influential rock bands, Rage Against the Machine and Tool. Also on the bill were the experimental sounds of Beck, who rose in popularity in the 1990s with his...
Monday brought the final round of American Idol Season 20's Hollywood Week, the Showstoppers Challenge, when the 59 remaining hopefuls took the stage with a full live band in front of a live audience. They then faced Final Judgment — the tension-filled segment previously known to diehard Idol fans as the "Green Mile" — as one by one, they took that harrowing walk into the judges' deliberation room to find out if they had made the top 24.
Staying quiet. Chris Rock told an excited crowd that he wouldn't be speaking out about getting slapped by Will Smith just yet. The comic, 57, made a surprise appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City on Tuesday, April 5, and the audience gave him a warm welcome. “He literally only addressed it as […]
Kanye West is the subject of a new Change.org petition calling for his removal from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The petition was published on Thursday (March 17) amid Ye’s 24-hour Instagram ban for violating the platform’s bullying and harassment policies. Anyone who’s been following Kanye’s...
Friday actor Faizon Love has a tendency to stir up controversy whenever he sits down with VladTV — or any publication for that matter. In a December 2020 interview, Love suggested JAY-Z lied in his music and was never a “drug lord” like he described. He went on to refer to the Roc-A-Fella mogul as a “puppet” in the drug game.
Kanye West has decided to not host the Grammys, leaving organizers with a void to fill. With his decision, YE is walking away from an $8 million payday. TMZ provided another update on YE’s decision and revealed the $8 mil he was supposed to be paid for the performances on April 17 and April 24. In addition, YE had a $500,000 production fee.
We're just over a week away from Coachella's return and the big news heading into the festival is Kanye West's cancelation. The billionaire rapper has reportedly pulled out his anticipated performance and according to reports, he has taken a potential Travis Scott appearance with him. Of course, this news has caused a wave of speculation as fans weigh in on why West would drop out of the festival at almost the last minute.
Click here to read the full article. Over the two-plus decades from 1999-2022, 58 acts have headlined the Coachella Music and Arts Festival (59 if you count Tupac’s hologram).
Among the headliners who’ve taken to the main stage multiple times are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Cure, Bjork, Rage Against the Machine and, the all-time leader, Radiohead.
Other major acts to front the event include Beyoncé, Prince, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Coldplay, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine and Roger Waters.
The Coachella Festival began as a two-day event in October 1999. After a year off in 2020, the...
