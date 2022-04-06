ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested For Pleasuring Himself On Plane

By Morty
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was detained and arrested after he decided he wanted to pleasure himself on a plane, not once….BUT FOUR TIMES! The Southwest flight was...

Comments / 33

Toni Taylor
14h ago

Here's the thing had that guy tried to do that next to ME sitting next to him. This would have been a much different story. He wouldn't have made it through the first time let alone got into the fourth. He wouldn't have anything left to work with. I'm sure those plastic knives will work. I'm just saying.

6
Jeff Sayre
13h ago

So why didn’t she call a flight attendant right away? She had time to take pictures.🤣

4
AZFamily

Man accused of touching, exposing himself on Southwest flight from Seattle to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in trouble with the law after investigators said he touched himself and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him on a flight to Phoenix. On Saturday, shortly after takeoff from Seattle onboard Southwest Flight 3814, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity pulled down his pants, exposed himself and touched himself, federal agents said. He touched himself four different times during the flight, the FBI said. When he fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him, who saw it all, got up and told the flight crew about what happened, according to federal documents.
