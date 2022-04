It's been a little while since we heard anything about this new shop opening up, but it looks like Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery is finally almost ready to open in Missoula. You may remember back in January 2021 we heard about a few different places that were going to be opening up in Missoula. One of those was Firehouse Subs, which has been open for a little while now. Almost buried in that news was that, in the same location, a new bagel shop called Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery was also going to be opening up.

