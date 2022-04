Henry Kufa needed only a single to drive in the tying run from third base in the sixth inning Monday afternoon in Staunton. He went beyond the need and provided the want. And the win. Kufa's three-run homer gave the lead and the Carlinville Cavaliers finished off a 12-9 victory over the Staunton Bulldogs in a nonconference baseball game on the Dogs' field. Carlinville is 4-1. Staunton is 2-5. The Cavies would follow their three-run sixth inning with three more in the seventh and Kufa earned the win with a four-inning relief stint allowing two runs (zero...

STAUNTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO