KSP Looking For Rockcastle County Robbery Suspect

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
A couple in the midst of planning their summer wedding were killed in California early Saturday morning after their car was struck during a police chase. Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were on their way home from a party when their vehicle was hit by a suspected DUI driver, reported KACB. According to a GoFundMe created for their families, the party was a celebration of Jaramillo's birthday.
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Grandview has been arrested. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said it happened at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at J and A Convenience Store, located at 2532 N. Grand Ave. East. According to witnesses, the suspect showed a small black handgun and implied he had another gun.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New details were released about a shooting involving a Louisville Metro police officer that wounded a suspect not far from Churchill Downs. The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Clara Avenue. That's in the Taylor Berry neighborhood just blocks away from the racetrack.
A driver who mowed down a pedestrian and dragged him more than half-a-mile has been jailed for at least 30 years for the “cruel” murder.Martin Eastwood, 22, used a stolen Ford S-Max as a weapon to kill 25-year-old Liam Dent in revenge for a minor confrontation outside a pub.Having knocked Mr Dent down, Eastwood, from Epsom, Surrey, drove at speeds of up to 32mph, dragging his screaming victim along in the early hours of July 26 2019.His friend Daniel Morris, 22, who admitted manslaughter, drove behind in a Volvo, frantically honking his horn for him to stop.By the time Mr...
HAMPTON, Ga. — A robbery suspect from Connecticut is in custody in Clayton County after an hours-long standoff Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshal’s Office requested the Clayton County Police Department’s help in arresting Jaquan Rosado at 2 p.m. Investigators learned that Rosado was thought to be “armed...
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One juvenile suspect has been identified in an armed robbery in Kingston on Friday and is now facing charges. The Kingston Municipal Police Department says on Friday, they responded to the Pantry Quik in the 600 block of Wyoming Avenue for a call of an armed robbery. Police say the […]
COLDIRON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is dead after a fire Tuesday night in Harlan County. According to Kentucky State Police, a call about a fire came in around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Bank Road in the Coldiron community. According to investigators, after the fire was...
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Thursday morning. The CPD said the FBI will lead the investigation. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit are also assisting.
Tammy Sytch was reportedly involved in a major car crash. TMZ reports Tammy Sytch (known as Sunny) allegedly caused a car crash in which a 75-year-old man died. The police suspect she was under the influence of booze at the time of the wreck. A blood sample was taken, though the results of that test are still pending.
