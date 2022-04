BOSTON (CBS) – The organizers of Boston Calling said they will keep fans updated in the coming days after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died Friday night. The band is scheduled to headline the music festival in May. Hawkins died in his hotel room in Colombia shortly before the band was set to perform. Colombia’s attorney general said on Saturday in a statement that Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system when he died. Among the drugs found by a urine toxicological test performed by officials were marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. In a statement, the band said it is “devastated”...

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO