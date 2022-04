For some reason, Dolly Parton doesn’t think she’s qualified to be in the Rock Hall. She’s asked for her name to removed from the voting. How very strange. She says now she’s inspired to put out a great rock and roll album. But what Dolly doesn’t seem to get is that country music is one of the many roots of rock and roll. And she is the gold standard in country. Country, like blues, R&B, bluegrass, Cajun, all of it is one of the many ingredients in the rock and roll meal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO