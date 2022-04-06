ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Man jailed after stabbing at Kalispell bar

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNK4P_0f1GesHA00

KALISPELL – A man is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a Tuesday evening stabbing at a Kalispell bar.

The Kalispell Police Department was called to a bar on the city’s eastside at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

KPD reports officers arrived to find a 27-year-old man with a laceration to the neck.

The victim was transported to Logan Health where he remains in stable condition.

MTN News

Police have identified the suspect in the incident as 35-year-old Brockton Ferguson.

Ferguson was taken to the Kalispell jail where he’s being held on a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

Kalispell police would not say where the stabbing happened, but an employee confirmed with MTN News that the incident took place at the Scoreboard Sports Bar and Casino on Woodland Drive.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Police: Ex-death row inmate in Washington prison killed

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Department of Corrections officials say a man who had formerly been on death row for murdering his family members in 1999 was killed at Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Corrections officials said 62-year-old Dayva Cross was pronounced...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Kpd#Logan Health#Mtn News Police#Casino On Woodland Drive
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy