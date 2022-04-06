ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Nevada official: Missing Indiana couple found after man dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An Indiana couple missing for about a week has been found in a remote mountain area of southern Nevada, but the husband was dead and the wife was taken to a hospital, a sheriff’s official said.

Ronnie Barker, 72, and Beverly Barker, 69, were found with their car late Tuesday afternoon in the Silver Peak area of Esmeralda County, Mineral County Undersheriff Bill Ferguson said during a telephone interview.

Rescue personnel from Mineral County, one of several counties involved in the search, located the couple, and a military helicopter airlifted the woman to a Reno hospital, Ferguson said.

Family members who reported the Barkers missing have said on numerous social media posts they left on a cross-country trip last month and were expected to return this week to their home in Indianapolis. They said the couple departed Albany, Oregon, on March 27 and planned to meet with friends in Tucson, Arizona, on March 29.

The couple had been towing their car with an RV that officials said earlier Tuesday had been found stuck in a ditch.

Silver Peak is 177 miles (285 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

Ferguson said the volunteer searchers found the couple and their car in forested mountains about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the RV and it wasn’t clear why or how the Bakers ended up where they did.

“It was just one bad decision after another,” Ferguson told The Associated Press. “I’m not sure what took them off course. They got the motor home stuck and then unfortunately they got the car stuck.”

Ferguson said the couple had video that indicated they were in the Silver Peak area since March 27, but he said he didn’t have information on when Ronnie Barker died or the cause of his death.

Beverly Barker melted snow for water and the car provided shelter from temperatures that dipped into the 30s (1.1 below zero C) at night, he said. “She would get out and go for little walks.”

She was in good condition but authorities opted because of rough roads in the area to have her airlifted to a Reno hospital to be checked out, Ferguson said.

Travis Peters, a nephew of the couple, told KVVU-TV in Las Vegas that Ronnie Barker’s death was a blow to the family.

“Ronnie no longer being alive in this family is a hole, and its never going to be filled … he’s just a bigger-than-life personality,” Peters said.

Peters said it was unclear what happened to the couple.

“Thank God that Beverly is alive, because she will be able to fill in those blanks that we don’t know. Why did they go up the mountain? What happened?” Peters said. “She’s going to be able to tell us.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Mineral County, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Albany, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
Silver Peak, NV
State
Arizona State
City
Reno, NV
State
Oregon State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were in good health, brother reveals

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland had been healthy and happy prior to their death, their brother says.Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent he last spoke to his sisters a few weeks before they travelled to Switzerland on 3 February, and there was no indication they were about to end their lives.He said he had been kept in the dark by US Consular services about the cause of death.“Nobody else really knows the specifics,” he told The Independent.Lila Ammouri, 54, a palliative care doctor, and Ms Frazier, 49, a registered nurse, flew from...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Barker
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Ap#Rv
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
People

Surgeon Found Dead After Hiking Trip in North Wisconsin

Kelsey Musgrove, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin, died during a hiking trip she began late last month, authorities said. Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy