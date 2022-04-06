ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Column: Champions League revamp gain for Super League rebels

By ROB HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgUyJ_0f1GeCe000
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, 2nd right, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between Benfica and Liverpool at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LONDON (AP) — Remember when the power and influence of Europe’s wealthiest clubs was going to be tamed by the collapse of the Super League rebellion?

It was only a year ago. Yet, a partial revolution shaped by the elite is still coming to European football.

Perhaps in the spirit of avoiding further fractures, UEFA has not exploited any leverage it had over the rebellious clubs to reshape the Champions League to re-tilt the balance of power away from them, however slightly.

If anything, the wealthiest clubs will be able to spend even more after the replacement for Financial Fair Play is approved by UEFA’s executive committee on Thursday. And if they miss out on the Champions League through their domestic league placing, a safety net of qualification for two heavyweights has been provided from 2024 based on their historic record.

Just look to Spain to see how much of a difference being in the Champions League can make for a club. Sevilla earned a total of 34.6 million euros ($38 million) from winning the Europa League in 2020 but could have generated at least twice that from just from a mediocre Champions League campaign. The same season saw Valencia bank 60.8 million euros ($66 million) from reaching the Champions League last 16.

From 2024, playing in the Champions League will involve more games that could test the interest of fans.

What appetite is there for a new-look group stage based around a single standings, growing from 32 to 36 teams and 10 rather than six games each?

Only eight teams will qualify automatically for the round of 16. But even finishing 24th out of 36 will secure entry into the 16-team playoff round, removing much of the jeopardy from later matches. It’s another safeguard against failure that allows a leading club to mess up in the group stage and still have a path into the knockout rounds.

UEFA did not seize the opportunity to scale back the enlargement in the wake of the Super League debacle. The domestic leagues hoping for eight group-stage games were rebuffed. All the talk of UEFA reconsidering the historic merit places — that would have allowed Arsenal to return to the Champions League this season — has been repelled, although they won’t be ratified at Thursday’s meeting.

UEFA will see the reshaping of the Champions League as integral to growing the value of its most lucrative commercial and broadcasting asset, and fending off future breakaway attempts.

Other changes are being characterized as reacting to the perceived improved financial sustainability of clubs after a decade of FFP by introducing a new regulatory system around squad cost controls and a football earnings rule that doesn’t constrain spending as heavily.

According to a document shared among Spanish clubs that was seen by The Associated Press, allowable losses will double to 60 million euros ($65 million) over three years. But clubs deemed to be in “good financial health” will be permitted additional losses of 10 million euros per year.

Rather than introducing a wage cap, teams will have spending on salaries on players and coaches, transfers and agent fees capped at 70% of revenue by the 2025-26 season after being phased in at 90% and 80% in the previous two seasons.

Sporting sanctions could see a team docked points or relegated from the Champions League. Fines are set to be based on how much the spending limits are exceeded by. Being 0 to 10% over in the first season could see clubs docked between 10 and 25% of their UEFA income. But by the fourth season of enforcement, 75% to 100% of that prize money and TV cash could be deducted for breaching the threshold by the same amount.

By contrast, clubs 65% below the spending limit could see the fines redistributed among them.

One significant figure is on board. Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish league, has spent years railing against the investment in Manchester City from Abu Dhabi and from Qatar into Paris Saint-Germain.

“This is a historic moment,” Tebas said, “implementing squad spending limits at European level for the first time and demanding that operations be market based, countering the destructive inflationary effect of state-owned clubs.”

City and PSG are yet to win the Champions League, though. Keeping check on the value of the sponsorships linked to their ownership will be crucial to the integrity of any regulation linked to income.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was one of the big winners to emerge from the Super League shambles after rejecting becoming the 13th founding member and emerging from the wreckage to lead the European Club Association.

There seems to be more trust between UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Al-Khelaifi than with his predecessor at the ECA, Andrea Agnelli.

Ceferin has shown he is willing to work collaboratively with the leading clubs and leagues rather than acting in the duplicitous manner of Agnelli, who had settled on a new format for the Champions League with UEFA last April before flouncing off to launch his own largely-closed rival competition.

All Agnelli looks to have lost is his role as ECA chairman and his seat on the UEFA executive committee that rubber-stamps decisions.

The Champions League concessions Agnelli helped craft — and negotiated in bad faith last year — are coming anyway. Even as Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to threaten a Super League.

European football harmony has been prioritized by UEFA over an assertion of control over the clubs. The search for competitive balance goes on.

___

Rob Harris is at https://twitter.com/RobHarris

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Agnelli
Person
Javier Tebas
BBC

Wales Rugby League: Men's senior team to return to action against France

Wales' Rugby League men's senior side will play their first game in nearly four years when they face France in June. John Kear's side will travel to Albi on Sunday, June 19. Wales have not played since November 2018, when they beat Ireland to qualify for the Rugby League World Cup.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Uefa Champions League#Ap#European#The Champions League#Sevilla#The Europa League
The Guardian

Hosting two Rugby World Cups is an opportunity Australia cannot afford to fumble

Australian rugby has been given a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalise the game in this country with the prospect of hosting back-to-back men’s and women’s World Cups only two years apart. In a tremendous fillip for the game, Australia was on Monday named the preferred candidate to host the women’s World Cup in 2029, along with the men’s tournament in 2027.
RUGBY
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Stuttgart; Newcastle-Wolves in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Second-place Borussia Dortmund is nine points behind Bayern Munich with six rounds remaining in the Bundesliga and hoping to make amends for an embarrassing defeat when it visits Stuttgart. Dortmund fans were in party mood last weekend on their return to a full stadium for the first time in more than two years, but Leipzig spoiled their fun by snatching a 4-1 away win. It was Dortmund’s second heavy defeat at home in the league this season after the 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in February. It also had heavy losses at home to Ajax and Rangers in European competition so perhaps it’s a relief for Dortmund to be playing Stuttgart away. But Stuttgart has been improving, with two wins from four games without defeat, and Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team will be pushing for another win to climb away from the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Benfica vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Liverpool have a Champions League quarterfinal first leg match tonight and it’s not even the biggest match of the week. What a time to be alive. The Reds got—on paper at least—the easiest remaining team in the competition in Portuguese side Benfica. Then again, that competition is the final eight of the Champions League, so there are no “sure things” at this stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lyon are very strong technically with Brazil star Lucas Paqueta the complete player, but West Ham can really make them suffer if they press... ahead of their Europa League showdown Reims boss Oscar Garcia provides the lowdown on French rivals

Oscar Garcia, the former Brighton and Watford manager, gives Sportsmail the inside track on how West Ham can combat Lyon ahead of their big Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday night. Garcia is now coaching French side Reims who, alongside PSG, Rennes and Lille, have gone unbeaten in both league...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frank Lampard still has Everton's FULL backing despite their dismal defeat away at relegation rivals Burnley, as Farhad Moshiri and Co keep faith in the former Chelsea boss to turn things around with nine huge games to play

Frank Lampard retains the full support of owner Farhad Moshiri and Everton's board despite Wednesday night's defeat by Burnley pushing the club closer to relegation. The Toffees are 17th in the table and now just a point ahead of Sean Dyche's men after throwing away a 2-1 lead at Turf Moor, with Maxwel Cornet's 85th minute strike proving decisive.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: PSG make offer to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

What the papers sayParis Saint-Germain have made an offer to Paul Pogba as he approaches the final two months at Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper claims the Ligue 1 club has offered the 29-year-old midfielder less money than his current club to extend his contract. Pogba is understood to be open to joining PSG but would prefer to return to Juventus.Crystal Palace are open to offers for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, despite him being their “best player”, the Daily Mail writes. The 29-year-old had previously been steadfast in his decision to not sign a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

David Moyes slates potential new UEFA rule changes that would hinder 'new kids on the block' like West Ham from qualifying for Europe in seasons to come

David Moyes has hit out against potential rule changes to European qualification which could prevent clubs like West Ham mixing with the continent's elite. There are reports that the winners of the FA Cup could qualify for a place in the Champions League in the future - but only if they are a so-called big club.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid splits experts, Bayern Munich to be Villarreal

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals began on Tuesday as two title contenders, Liverpool and Manchester City both took all three points in their first-leg matchups. The Reds defeated Benfica in Portugal while City overcame Atletico Madrid at home. On Wednesday, it will be Chelsea hosting Real Madrid in a rematch of last season's semifinals, and Bayern Munich heading to Cinderella Villarreal.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

840K+
Followers
413K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy