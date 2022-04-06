ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 hours ago

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

4. Self Care by the Signs by Valerie Tejeda, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

2. Beauty and the Baller by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Sebastian York, Savannah Peachwood (Brilliance Audio)

3. Seatmate by Cara Bastone, performed by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby and Dina Pearlman (Audible Originals)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

6. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Sea Storm by Andrew Mayne, narrated by Susannah Jones (Brilliance Audio)

8. Sylvanas (World of Warcraft) by Christie Golden, narrated by Patty Mattson (Random House Audio)

9. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

