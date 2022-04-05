ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congrats to unionized Amazon workers!

By Frank Kearl
maketheroadny.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG NEWS! Workers at Amazon’s Staten Island JFK8 warehouse just voted to form a union!. This is the first Amazon union in the country. Make the Road New York has been representing workers in this facility for two years, as they’ve toiled...

