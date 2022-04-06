Chris Simms Lashes Out At WEEI Over Bad Tom Brady Take: ‘You Guys Are [Expletive] Stupid’

By Michael Hurley , CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Simms is no stranger to offering up bad takes about Tom Brady. Now, he’s got an award for it.

And he’s not happy about it.

The NBC Sports football analyst won a “Worst Take Madness” contest put on by WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria show, for his suggestion last offseason that Tom Brady was not as talented as Ryan Tannehill or Justin Herbert.

“His talent? It’s not as good as Ryan Tannehill or Justin Herbert,” Simms said.

In a bracket style tournament with listeners voting on the worst takes in the world of sports, Simms’ take on Brady came out as the very worst. Simms’ take didn’t just win the contest; it absolutely dominated. Simms got 64 percent of the vote in both its first-round and second-round matchups, 66 percent of the vote in the semifinals, and a massive 79 percent of the vote in the final round.

That was an award, however, that Simms was not eager to accept.

According to WEEI , when contacted by a producer, Simms pushed back against the interpreation of his take … and then called the show and the listeners idiots.

“I ranked Brady above both of them, and he’s not as good as Herbert. Everyone knows that. Maybe you guys can’t read,” Simms texted the producer. “If you think he’s as talented as Herbert, oh my God, you guys are f—— stupid. I can’t go on, because you guys won my award for the worst radio show.”

Simms added that the listeners who voted are “stupid, too” and “can’t read.”

Of course, Simms’ history of offering questionable (or downright wrong) takes about Brady likely swayed some voters in the Boston area, even with Brady having moved on to Tampa Bay. Back in 2014, Simms said that Brady was not a top five quarterback in the NFL. To support his case, Simms argued that Andrew Luck “doesn’t have a Jonas Gray” to help him like Brady does. Simms later said John Elway was better than Tom Brady, argued vehemently that DeflateGate proved Brady was a cheater , reiterated in 2016 that Brady still wasn’t a top-five QB, and ranked Brady as the ninth-best QB in 2019 , after Brady had won his sixth Super Bowl but before he had won his seventh Super Bowl and before he put forth an MVP-caliber season at age 44. Simms often pointed to the Patriots’ coaching and offensive system to discredit Brady’s play … which has not dropped off at all in a new system at an absurd age in Tampa. Nevertheless.

Clearly, Simms is no stranger to rankling football fans in New England regarding his evaluations of a certain quarterback. But at this point, you’d expect him to be able to handle a little ribbing coming back at him when he’s been proven wrong for the umpteenth time regarding Tom Brady. Alas, from Simms’ perspective, we are all once again the stupid ones in this scenario.