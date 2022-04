Following the news that Mary Jane Thomas passed away suddenly at the of 58, country fans mourn the loss of the wife of Hank Williams Jr. As previously reported, Hank Williams Jr.’s wife passed away earlier this year while in Jupiter, Florida. Although the cause of death has not been revealed at this time, TMZ speculates that there was an early indication that Thomas suffered a blood clot following a recent medical procedure. A spokesperson of the Jupiter, Florida police department did confirm that there was a call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thomas was taken to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

JUPITER, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO