(ABC 6 News) - Heavy rainfall, especially around lakes and rivers, can lead to the flooding of communities. Sometimes, it can happen in a flash. Meteorologist Todd Shea from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI elaborates on the meaning of a flash flood. "The tricky part with the phrase "flash" means it's happening very quickly. In a matter of minutes or a few hours."

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO