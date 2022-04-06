ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma on Track to Pass Bill That Would Ban Nearly All Abortions

By Steven Briggs
Scrubs Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma House of Representatives shocked the nation last night when they approved a bill that would severely restrict access to abortions across the state. The measure known as Senate Bill 612 passed through the house with little debate on a 70-14 vote, catching many representatives off guard. The bill passed...

scrubsmag.com

Comments / 0

