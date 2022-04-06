ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Doctored Clips of Obama’s Visit to the White House to Make It Seem Like Biden Was Lost

By Ryan Bort
 23 hours ago
Barack Obama visited the White House for the first time since he left office on Tuesday. He was there to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, as well as to watch President Biden sign an executive order aimed at improving the law. Obama’s return created plenty of commotion, and for Fox News and the rest of the right-wing ecosphere, a fresh opportunity to cast Biden as a weaker, watered-down version of the former president.

The Republican National Committee shared two clips of the visit that quickly went viral. The first shows an ostensibly confused Biden ambling around the stage as Obama holds court behind him. The second is similar, with Biden standing on the periphery as Obama greets well wishers.

The clips even made it onto the Fox News primetime slate. “Biden doesn’t know what on earth he’s doing or, at times, where he even is,” Lauran Ingraham said as she played the first clip. Tucker Carlson played the second, along with a “King Obama” graphic depicting the former president wearing a crown and a menacing scowl. “Make it stop,” Carlson said. “It’s awful.”

The only problem is that both clips were taken out of context. Biden does look a little confused in the first clip, but it’s only because he’s looking for someone, perhaps Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, whom he brings up onstage to applause shortly after the conservative media cut ends. The second clip ends right before Biden gets Obama’s attention and introduces him to someone. Twitter user @acyn helpfully attached the full clips to the end of the Fox News segments lambasting the edited versions.

Newsmax got in on the action, too. The network on Tuesday ran a “PRESIDENT OBAMA 2.0” graphic along with a bizarre chyron about how Biden and Obama are “beta males.” It also showed the clips, both with similar deceptive edits. “At one point he’s just walking aimlessly through the room,” an on-air commentator said on Wednesday morning. “It’s really sad. He doesn’t know where to go.”

“This is a lost old man. This is when I pulled out the 25th Amendment,” another added before arguing that the 25th Amendment, which allows for the removal of the president from office if they’re unable to discharge their duties, could be in play before 2024. “I believe it is if the evidence continues to mount that President Biden is actually incapable of performing his job,” she said.

Biden’s effectiveness as a president is up for debate, but conservative media feeling the need to doctor video clips of the president proves there isn’t as much evidence that he can’t do the job as they’d like there to be.

Ginni Thomas Pushed Trump to Hire Someone the White House Suspected Was a Foreign Spy

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas regularly met with Donald Trump while he was president, often providing him lists of people whom he should fire and hire — one of which the White House suspected of being a foreign spy. The latest turn in the MAGA unmasking of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, who we learned last week sent a series of text messages pressuring Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election, comes by way of a Daily Beast report published Friday. The meetings between Trump and Thomas didn’t exactly leave the former...
Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
Trump Crushes Matt Gaetz’s Dream by Denying Interest in House Speakership

Click here to read the full article. Matt Gaetz has long been on a crusade to install Donald Trump as House speaker should Republicans win back Congress in November. Trump, however, says he isn’t interested. “It’s brought up all the time,” Trump told Just the News on Real America’s Voice. “It’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.” Trump says he is not interested in becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control and he is nominated...
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
“He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!,” former White House doctor says Biden is not capable of running America, asks to resign

Since winning the Election in 2020 and taking over the White House office, America’s president Joe Biden has made numerous gaffes and mistakes during his public appearances becoming the main target of dozens of Republican representatives and health experts known to have close ties with the Republican party asking him to resign claiming he is not capable of running our country.
Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
