Minnesota's COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 6

By Joe Nelson
 1 day ago
Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 366 newly reported cases and 11 newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,429.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 5.

Beginning Monday, April 4, the federal government no longer requires a significant number of testing facilities to report negative results, therefore the test positivity rate going forward will be skewed. Because of that, Bring Me The News will no longer include the 7-day test positivity rate because it will not be a reliable reflection of what is happening in the community.

Hospitalizations

Through April 5, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 199 – down from the 200 reported on April 4. Of those hospitalized, 26 people are in intensive care (down from 29) and 173 are in non-ICU care (up from 171).

ICU admissions are at their lowest since mid-July 2021 and non-ICU admissions are the lowest they have been since the beginning of August 2021.

Vaccine, booster stats

As of April 3, the state reported that 3,897,872 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,687,603 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,550,689 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 41%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.0%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.3%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 26%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 40%
  • 50-64: 56%
  • 65+: 82%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,897,872 (up from 3,896,875)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,687,603 (up from 3,686,012)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,550,689
  • Positive cases: 1,432,002 (up from 1,431,643)
  • Reinfection cases: 63,205
  • Deaths: 12,429 – 240 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,418)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,416,396 (up from 1,415,985)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

