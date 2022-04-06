ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Nike Debuts The Air Force 1 “Fresh” In A Triple White Colorway

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost exactly a year ago, Nike Sportswear introduced an entire line-up of “FRESH!” offerings, each pair — from the Air Max 90 to the Daybreak — dressed with plaids and vibrant, Spring/Summer appropriate colors. For 2022, the term returns via this all-white Air Force 1, whose design is far removed from...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week — YEEZY, Air Max and More

Some of our favorite sneaker trends return in this week’s release round up. The aged aesthetic takes over the adidas Forum ‘84 High and a deep green women’s Nike Dunk Low, while spring-ready pastels cover the futuristic Nike Furyosa and Air Jordan 6 Low “Atmosphere.”. Look...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Swoosh#Nike Sportswear#Air Force
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” Returns On March 22nd

After the reveal of the now indefinitely-postponed Travis Scott collaborations and the uniquely modified SP versions that saw tribal patterns and added buckles, Nike is now ready to usher in the Air Trainer 1 in its most original and recognizable form. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Trainer...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Jewel Appears In “White/Royal”

As one of the brand’s most popular sneakers, the Nike Air Max 90 continues being a mainstay in the Swoosh’s line of products even 32 years after its debut. For its latest ensemble, the fan-favorite silhouette has emerged in a clean “White” and “Royal” color combination, complete with jewel swooshes at the profiles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue" Officially Unveiled: Release Date

One of the most underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 13. This is a sneaker that was released in the late 90s, and it was one of the last silhouettes that Michael Jordan got to wear with the Chicago Bulls. Over the years, it has received a plethora of new colorways, and it's clear that things are only going to get better for this shoe, as time goes on.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 Black/Chrome Set To Release In November

Look familiar? It should. Back in 2002, Jordan Brand unleashed the first low-top iteration of the Air Jordan 6 in a limited number of colorways for men and women. For the former, a classic Tar Heels colorway and a black/chrome colorway were made available to the public, both of which hold a place in the hearts for long time Jordan fanatics. There’s no denying that both of those colorways would impeccably transfer onto the classic Mid silhouette, and it looks like our wish has been granted for 2022.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Reveals Air Max 1 Releases For Air Max Day 2022

With Air Max Day 2022 falling on Saturday, March 26th, sneakerheads around the globe have been preparing their freshest Air Max kicks for their current rotation while taking to social media to show off the depth of their collections. Well, it looks like those collections are getting a bit deeper because Nike just confirmed three major Air Max 1 releases for Air Max Day 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Orange-Colored Accents Animate This Greyscale Nike Air Max 90

While not the most ground-break Nike Air Max design, the Air Max 90 has helped popularize the Swoosh’s visible Air cushioning since it debuted 32 years ago. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation emerged in shades of off-white, grey and black across the model’s original mix of materials. TPU components along the tongue and at the profiles opt for stark-black contrast, while nearby suede panels (including the side swooshes) indulge in a grey suede. Remaining overlays across the upper deviate in a white-reminiscent hue that allows for the aforementioned colors to revel in the spotlight. The citrus flair that animated “airmax” logos throughout the upper, however, arguably steal the show, as it also lands on the visible Airbag underfoot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy