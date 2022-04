Have you been struggling to find a place to live in the Bozeman area, and feel you have run out of options? If so, we've got some great news. You could own a historic Montana cabin for only $10,000! In fact, you could own two of them. There's only one slight issue. You have to find a place to put it. With that being said, one of these cabins would be a great investment opportunity. If you're looking for a fixer-upper, this would be a great choice.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO