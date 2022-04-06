ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSU softball: Gamecocks' trip to Albertville to play Tide is canceled

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Jacksonville State's softball game against Alabama in Albertville has been canceled.

The inaugural Sand Mountain Showdown at the new Sand Mountain Park was set for March 30 but was postponed to today because of weather. The forecast is no better for today, as storms are expected to sweep through the state this evening.

"Unfortunately, the weather is unpredictable, and the safety of everyone involved is at the forefront of our concern," read a statement released by the park.

No mutual date for Jacksonville State and Alabama is available for this spring, according to Sand Mountain Park news release.

According to a JSU spokesman, both schools are willing to reschedule during the fall season, which usually is in October. If fans want to hold onto their tickets, they will be good for that game.

Ticketholders may also request a refund by visiting this link: Refund.

