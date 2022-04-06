Lockhart ISD trying to upgrade benefits￼

The district’s board of trustees decided not to part ways with its superintendent, ending a months-long saga. More than two months after Round Rock ISD placed its Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez on paid administrative leave, the district has decided not to part ways with its leader. The decision is a win for parents who championed Azaiez's policies on mask-wearing throughout the summer and fall of 2021, when he pushed to require masks in schools in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott. It also was a win for the five trustees who've supported Azaiez throughout the process despite vocal challenges from two trustees, Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, who've publicly levied accusations of corruption against all other trustees, and the Texas Education Agency, which appointed a monitor to oversee actions of the board on the basis of another, unrelated allegation.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO