Nine Inch Nails replace Foo Fighters for Boston Calling's return in May

Dave Grohl’s 15-year-old daughter, Violet Grohl, performed at a pre-Grammys event in Las Vegas over the weekend – days after the Foo Fighters canceled their Grammys gig amid Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death.
Violet – who previously performed with the surviving members of Nirvana in 2020 – proved she’s still following in her dad’s footsteps by singing a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Help Me” at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala.
Earlier in the evening, Violet was joined by her mother, Jordyn Blum, and 12-year-old sister, Harper Grohl, on the red carpet.
The trio posed for photos in all-black ensembles as Dave,...
