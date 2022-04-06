ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nine Inch Nails replace Foo Fighters for Boston Calling's return in May

By Andrea Shea
WBUR
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Calling Music Festival has found a replacement for Foo Fighters, the rock band that was scheduled to headline on May 27. Now, Nine Inch Nails will take the stage at the Harvard Athletic Complex on...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

