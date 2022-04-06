ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Locke & Key to end with its upcoming Season 3

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, Season 3 was always planned as the final season. "In fact, I hear that, following the breakout success of Locke &...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlton Cuse
Primetimer

Apple TV+ renews Severance for Season 2

The dystopian workplace drama starring Adam Scott will officially be back for a second season. “Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mayans M.C.' Battles With 'Sons of Anarchy' in Wild Season 4 Trailer

Mayans M.C. is preparing for war in season 4, placing the Mayans motorcycle club directly in conflict with SAMCRO from the show's predecessor, Sons of Anarchy. After planting seeds in the season 3 finale, the Reyes brothers and the rest of the Mayans club are choosing sides. According to Deadline,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadline#Locke Key S
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS star teases huge surprise ending for the season 19 finale

We're only a few episodes away from the season 19 finale of NCIS, and fans are eager to know what's next for Supervisory Special Agent Parker and his team. Ahead of the May 23 finale in the US, one of the stars of CBS's beloved procedural has teased what lies ahead for her character.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix takes the dating reality format way too far with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

"Since Netflix discovered reality TV a few years ago, we’ve watched the streamer put singles and/or couples through a variety of wringers for our entertainment," says Brett White. "Participants have gotten engaged to strangers sight unseen, endured forced abstinence by an air freshener-shaped smart device, gone on blind dates while wearing elaborate animal/monster/fantasy makeup — participants even willed a competition about social media into being a low-key dating show by flirting nonstop, oftentimes sincerely. Netflix loves reality romance so much that they’ve announced they’re spreading the love all year round. Kicking off this never-ending love-fest is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a new reality romance series that is somehow more inexplicable than Sexy Beasts, more manipulative than Love Is Blind, more voyeuristic than Too Hot to Handle, and more ethically dubious than all of those shows combined. The Ultimatum is the Netflix reality romance formula gone too far."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Is Netflix becoming the new Blockbuster Video?

"A variety of unpopular decisions threaten to turn Netflix into the bad guy it once dethroned," says Jason Bailey of the streamer, which is currently making a Blockbuster Video store comedy series. "Is it risking a fall from grace of its own? The complaints from its customers, and from critics online, are not without merit. The company raised its subscription price early this year — the third such price hike in the past four years. But subscribers are increasingly paying more for less; its library of streaming films and TV shows has been steadily declining for years, with the streamer diverting most of its budgeting for licensing fees to the production of in-house originals and acquisitions (and increasingly losing streaming rights to rival services). The library of its DVD-by-mail service, originally the cornerstone of the operation, has similarly shrunk to a shadow of its former self. And countless beloved Netflix original series... have been abruptly canceled, infuriating their enthusiastic fan bases. And what is that fee increase paying for? Increasingly dodgy material — sloppily assembled true crime docuseries, rinky-dink Ryan Reynolds vehicles, carbon-copy rom-coms and pricey 'comedy specials' from transphobes and has-beens. (When Netflix’s comedy account, 'Netflix is a Joke,' posted a dated, unfunny joke from its new Jeff Foxworthy special, several of the copious @-replies quote-tweets specifically mentioned the price hike.) Meanwhile, the company is attempting to further enrich its coffers by cracking down on password sharing, in stark contrast to the suggestion of (checks notes) the official Netflix Twitter account, which tweeted in 2017, 'Love is sharing a password.'"
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

In The Flight Attendant's Season 2 Trailer, Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Will Have You Doing a Quadruple (!) Take

Click here to read the full article. The Flight Attendant‘s “mind palace” is serving up a veritable 31 flavors of Kaley Cuoco’s titular Cassie Bowden, as teased in the full trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy. Premiere Thursday, April 21 (with its first two episodes),The Flight Attendant ‘s sophomore run will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official logline. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.” (Season 2...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Winchesters adds Demetria McKinney

The A House Divided, Motherland: Fort Salem and House of Payne alum will play a studious and sharp bookstore owner who also takes interest in the mysteries of the occult on the Supernatural prequel pilot.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy