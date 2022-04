Gotta Have That Hat: Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton sports some of the best casual Western attire Yellowstone has to offer, and we’ve got it all for you right here at Outsider. Much like his father, John Dutton, Kayce has become an American inspiration. Unlike Kevin Costner’s kingpin-esque patriarch, however, the NAVY SEAL veteran and livestock officer chooses far more casual Western attire. Although an exceptional man in his own right, Kayce sees himself as an everyman. An Outsider. Which is exactly why so many of us are looking to nab his hats, jackets, and look altogether.

