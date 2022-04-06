ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman wins $10M off lottery scratcher ticket in Tarzana

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 6 AM Edition) 01:56

A woman says she accidentally purchased a $10 million lottery scratcher ticket at a Vons grocery store in Tarzana last year after a stranger bumped into her, causing her to push the wrong button at the vending machine.

The tickets were purchased last November by LaQuedra Edwards.

She told the California Lottery that she was putting $40 into the machine when a stranger bumped into her and she accidentally pushed the wrong number.

She had meant to purchase a variety of tickets. Instead, she received one $30 200X scratcher ticket, according to the California Lottery.

She returned to her car, scratched the ticket and discovered she had won $10 million.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car," Edwards told the California Lottery. "I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery) app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right."

Edwards plans to purchase a house and start a nonprofit with the money.

The Vons store received a $50,000 bonus.

Eugene Eruchala
21h ago

congratulations! And you need to find that guardian Angel that bumped into you and give him some money.

Deborah Neal
20h ago

God does work in mysterious ways, everything happens for a reason Congrats!!!!

JoJo
19h ago

at least she was smart enough to read the ticket! someone here in Maryland hit for 10 million never collected 😫

