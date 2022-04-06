ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Help wanted: 20 volunteers to watch Piping Polvers

By CBSChicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFnfb_0f1GCFVJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3jJk_0f1GCFVJ00
Help wanted: volunteers needed to watch Piping Plovers 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As some snowbirds start heading back to Chicago, one group is looking for volunteers to make sure two lovebirds are safe.

Twenty volunteers are needed to monitor Monty and Rose's nest at Montrose Beach.

The Piping Plovers should return at the end of the month. The birds are an endangered species and began nesting there in 2019.

Volunteers will watch the nests, note any predators  and be on the lookout for eggs and eventually chicks. It's a two hour shift every week from May through July.

Anyone who is interested can click here or apply at chicagopipingplovers.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Erie Times News

Volunteers help fledge thousands of birds at state parks

Volunteers are working across the state to make sure birds have adequate nesting opportunities. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported 58 state parks monitored 2,600 bird boxes and fledged a total of 8,964 birds, including eastern bluebirds, purple martins, tree swallows, wood ducks, and several other species in 2021.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Kearney Hub

Watch Now: Rowe Sanctuary volunteers 2022

Just like the sandhill cranes, Nancy Schmidt couldn’t wait to return to Rowe Sanctuary this year. It took her 23 hours to get here from her home in Guelph, Ontario, including a detour around the truckers’ blockade on the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.
ANIMALS
1440 WROK Radio

Can You Guess Illinois’ Most Stolen Grocery Store Item?

In the interests of full disclosure, I'm happy to point out that I proudly worked for a grocery store (Pineway Supermarket in Oregon, Illinois) for about three years, and even with that experience, I didn't know what the number one most stolen item is. If it helps you to figure...
OREGON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
City
Birds, IL
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#A Foggy Day#The Piping Plovers
Family Handyman

When Should You Put Out Hummingbird Feeders in the Spring?

It’s hummingbird time! Migrating hummingbirds are making the trek north and will soon come back to your yard. Some hummingbirds in the Southwest and Mexico begin their “spring” flight as early as January. Be on the lookout for your first hummingbird of the season. To attract them, you need to know when to put out hummingbird feeders. Remember that those little gems also love nectar-filled blooms, especially red and tube-shaped flowers.
ANIMALS
97ZOK

Open Letter To The Heartbroken Guy Behind Me At A Rockford Walgreens

Never in my life did I think I'd be writing something like this. Certain people come into our lives when we least expect it, this happens to be one of those moments. This past weekend my new keyboard got delivered to my house and I really wanted to play it right when I got home. Unfortunately, it took 6 AA batteries and I only had 4. So, that meant a trip to the Walgreens on 9th Street and E State St in Downtown Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

The Outstanding Hidden Gem Steakhouse Tucked Inside an Illinois Barn

A steakhouse couldn't get more 'underneath the radar' like this incredible restaurant inside a 19th century brick barn hidden down an alley. Creating that list would be so easy. The list would be long and filled with some of the most well-known brand names across the country. Often, those restaurants would be in trendy neighborhoods or inside a beautiful hotel.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
WTAJ

Volunteers wanted for trout stocking in Pa.

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is asking for more help from volunteers ahead of the spring trout season. The PFBC said very few volunteers have been participating in stocking events this season. This year, COVID-19 restrictions are not in place like they were in 2020 and 2021. All volunteers are welcome […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy