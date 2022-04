GREENFIELD - Investigators were continuing Friday to piece together details about a fire that claimed the lives of two people, one of them an infant, and injured three others. Greenfield Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to 1003 Green St. about 12:20 p.m. Thursday because of a kitchen fire. Three of the five people inside the house at the time were able to get out safely. A Greenfield Police officer and a Greene County sheriff's deputy were the first to arrive and were told two people still were inside the house. They tried to rescue the family members, but were unable to save them.

GREENFIELD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO