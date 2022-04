SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Republican lawmakers are once again calling for reform of the Department of Children and Family Services, but their cries are falling on deaf ears. DCFS Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court seven times for keeping children in medical facilities longer than necessary. Of the six children kept in those facilities, one was kept in a psychiatric hospital for over 300 days. the most recent finding, which was made today, involves a 16-year old boy with special needs who was kept in a temporary shelter for more than 375 days.

